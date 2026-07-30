Cleanspark (CLSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cleanspark to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $146.0060 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.27). Cleanspark had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 67.66%.The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Cleanspark's revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cleanspark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cleanspark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.83.

Key Headlines Impacting Cleanspark

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Positive Sentiment: A 20-year, $6.6 billion triple-net lease covering 175 megawatts at CleanSpark’s Sandersville, Georgia, facility supports the company’s pivot toward AI infrastructure and could provide significant recurring revenue. The stock may have additional upside if CleanSpark leases its remaining 885 megawatts of Texas capacity. Is CleanSpark Undervalued After Its 20 Year Infrastructure Lease?

A 20-year, $6.6 billion triple-net lease covering 175 megawatts at CleanSpark’s Sandersville, Georgia, facility supports the company’s pivot toward AI infrastructure and could provide significant recurring revenue. The stock may have additional upside if CleanSpark leases its remaining 885 megawatts of Texas capacity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increasing its target from $16 to $25 and maintaining an “outperform” rating, while Chardan Capital lifted its target from $19 to $21 and kept a “buy” rating. These targets indicate substantial potential upside if the AI data-center expansion is executed successfully. Analyst Price Target Updates

Analysts raised their valuation targets, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increasing its target from $16 to $25 and maintaining an “outperform” rating, while Chardan Capital lifted its target from $19 to $21 and kept a “buy” rating. These targets indicate substantial potential upside if the AI data-center expansion is executed successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted increased investor and analyst attention toward CleanSpark, but the reports did not identify a major new operating catalyst beyond the previously announced lease. CleanSpark Investor Attention

Recent coverage highlighted increased investor and analyst attention toward CleanSpark, but the reports did not identify a major new operating catalyst beyond the previously announced lease. Negative Sentiment: Despite the large lease, an analysis downgraded CleanSpark from “strong buy” to “buy,” citing limited near-term catalysts, substantial anticipated capital needs and potential shareholder dilution. Grid constraints and delays in energizing facilities could also postpone revenue from the AI expansion. CleanSpark AI Pivot and Dilution Risks

Despite the large lease, an analysis downgraded CleanSpark from “strong buy” to “buy,” citing limited near-term catalysts, substantial anticipated capital needs and potential shareholder dilution. Grid constraints and delays in energizing facilities could also postpone revenue from the AI expansion. Negative Sentiment: The market’s reaction reflects concern about CleanSpark’s fundamentals as well as execution risk: its latest reported quarter missed earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue down year over year and a deeply negative net margin. Those results make investors more sensitive to the company’s need for additional financing while it develops its data-center portfolio. Why CleanSpark Stock Is Down

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Cleanspark from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Cleanspark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleanspark has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 5,081.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 2,019.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Further Reading

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