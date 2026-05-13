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Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on CleanSpark from $14 to $16 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 19.75% upside from the current share price.
  • Broader analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating or raising buy ratings and the consensus price target sitting at $20.44.
  • Despite the positive ratings, CleanSpark’s latest earnings disappointed sharply, with EPS of -$1.52 versus a forecast of -$0.25 and revenue below estimates, while the stock also faces pressure from concerns about bitcoin-related losses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Price Performance

CLSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 2,963,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879,084. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.36 million. Cleanspark had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 67.66%.The firm's revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,102,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,007,000 after buying an additional 6,323,715 shares during the period. Marex Group plc raised its position in Cleanspark by 23,812.2% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 5,400,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $56,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $26,125,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $16,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Key Cleanspark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on Cleanspark and set a $26 price target, implying substantial upside and signaling continued analyst confidence. BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating on Cleanspark
  • Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group raised its price target on Cleanspark to $22 from $18 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Maxim Group Raises Price Target on Cleanspark
  • Positive Sentiment: Trading in call options surged, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or expecting near-term volatility to the upside. Large Volume of Call Options on Cleanspark
  • Neutral Sentiment: CleanSpark’s earnings call highlighted a strategic pivot toward AI and data center infrastructure, including plans tied to energy access and compute demand, which could support a longer-term re-rating if execution improves. CleanSpark Earnings Call Maps Pivot Beyond Bitcoin
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company also outlined a 14–18 month delivery timeline for AI data centers while marketing 1.8 GW of contracted capacity, which points to future growth potential but not immediate earnings relief. CleanSpark AI Data Center Timeline
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Cleanspark from hold to strong sell, adding pressure to sentiment after the recent earnings disappointment. Zacks Downgrades Cleanspark
  • Negative Sentiment: The company’s latest quarter missed expectations by a wide margin, with EPS of -$1.52 versus an expected -$0.25 and revenue of $136.4 million below estimates, underscoring continued profitability and execution challenges. CleanSpark Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to reports of a more than $200 million loss in bitcoin holdings, which adds concern about crypto-price exposure and balance-sheet volatility. CLSK Stock Tumbles After Bitcoin Holdings Loss

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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