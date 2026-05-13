Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.44.

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Cleanspark Price Performance

CLSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 2,963,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879,084. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.36 million. Cleanspark had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 67.66%.The firm's revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,102,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,007,000 after buying an additional 6,323,715 shares during the period. Marex Group plc raised its position in Cleanspark by 23,812.2% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 5,400,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $56,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $26,125,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $16,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Key Cleanspark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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