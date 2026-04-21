Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.2920.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $2.43 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.43 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. CWM LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc NYSE: CCO is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company's portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clear Channel Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clear Channel Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here