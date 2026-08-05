CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

CLEAR Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CLEAR Secure to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,354. The company's 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. CLEAR Secure has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.71 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.CLEAR Secure's revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. The trade was a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company's stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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