CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 1114177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 22,885 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,103,514.70. Following the sale, the president directly owned 5,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,359.18. The trade was a 80.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,327.20. The trade was a 42.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078. Insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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