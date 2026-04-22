CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut CLEAR Secure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.14.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10. CLEAR Secure has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 22,885 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,103,514.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,359.18. This trade represents a 80.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,488 shares of company stock worth $4,579,078. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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