Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.8 million. Clearfield also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.75.

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Clearfield Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 257,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,284. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Clearfield has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.070 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.210 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. sold 2,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $110,105.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,806.10. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $67,191.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,527.40. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,004 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clearfield by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,833 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clearfield by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 48.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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