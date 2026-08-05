Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.1 million. Clearfield also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.210 EPS.

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Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 257,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,284. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.Clearfield has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.070 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearfield news, insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $67,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,527.40. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. sold 2,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $110,105.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,806.10. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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