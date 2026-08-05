Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Clearfield updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.210 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Clearfield's conference call:

Data center expansion gained significant traction with a $22 million hyperscale data center order in hand, with shipments expected to begin in early fiscal 2027. Clearfield plans to standardize the customer-developed NOVA panel for the broader market.

with a $22 million hyperscale data center order in hand, with shipments expected to begin in early fiscal 2027. Clearfield plans to standardize the customer-developed NOVA panel for the broader market. Third-quarter net sales rose 13% year over year to $43.9 million, while diluted EPS increased to $0.22 from $0.16. The company ended the quarter with approximately $155 million in cash and investments and no debt.

Broadband demand remains constrained by BEAD funding delays, limited U.S. fiber availability, higher deployment costs, and extended project timelines. Management said these pressures reduced bookings and forced it to lower fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $151 million-$155 million and EPS guidance to $0.14-$0.21.

A major Community Broadband customer changed its strategy, reducing network construction and canceling or deferring cabinet needs for multiple quarters or years. The change led to a roughly $2.6 million write-off of customer-specific inventory.

Third-quarter gross margin declined to 31.8% from 35.3% a year earlier, partly due to one-time items that reduced margin by approximately 1.8 percentage points. Fourth-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $38 million-$42 million and diluted EPS between break-even and $0.07.

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Clearfield Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 257,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.12. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In related news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $110,105.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,806.10. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $67,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,527.40. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company's stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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