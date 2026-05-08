Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 215,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session's volume of 141,737 shares.The stock last traded at $39.4960 and had previously closed at $37.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.75.

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Clearfield Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Clearfield has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $347,840. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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