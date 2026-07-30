Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearwater Paper from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD downgraded Clearwater Paper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,627 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 23.4%

NYSE CLW opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $348.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.26). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.80 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

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