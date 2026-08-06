Clene (CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Clene to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $0.0610 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 73,296 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $454,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 103,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,185.40. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in Clene by 42.7% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 4th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Clene from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

About Clene

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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