Climb Bio (CLYM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Climb Bio to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Climb Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Climb Bio Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Climb Bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 231,847 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.08. Climb Bio has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLYM. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Climb Bio by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,852 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Bio by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Climb Bio in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Climb Bio by 11.9% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLYM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Climb Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Climb Bio from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLYM

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company's mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio's approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

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