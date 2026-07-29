Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Climb Global Solutions logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Climb Global Solutions beat quarterly expectations: The company reported EPS of $0.30, $0.01 above consensus, while revenue reached $174.21 million versus the $174.07 million estimate. Net margin was 3.01% and return on equity was 20.43%.
  • Shares rose 0.8% to $28.41 following the results, with the stock trading below its 52-week high of $36.26. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $31.00, despite mixed recent rating changes.
  • Insider and institutional interest remains notable: Director John R. McCarthy bought 4,000 shares, while hedge funds and other institutions own approximately 49.72% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CLMB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 123,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,008. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLMB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,045.08. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company's stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Earnings History for Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Climb Global Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Climb Global Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Climb Global Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Climb Global Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Is USAU the Next Big Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
Is USAU the Next Big Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines