Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.33.

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Clorox Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.700-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Clorox by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 3,749 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,606 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Clorox

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About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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