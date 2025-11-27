Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Plans $0.05 Special Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
CMB.TECH logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Special dividend: CMB.TECH declared a $0.05 per share special dividend with record and ex-dividend date on Jan 7 and payment on Jan 15.
  • Quarterly results mixed: Q3 EPS of $0.07 missed estimates by $0.04 while revenue of $460.8M beat consensus; net margin was 22.69% and return on equity 6.02%.
  • Market and analyst view: The stock trades around $10.18 with a PE of 8.21 and $1.98B market cap, and carries an average analyst rating of "Sell".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

CMB.TECH has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

NYSE:CMBT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.37 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMBT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut CMB.TECH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CMB.TECH Right Now?

Before you consider CMB.TECH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMB.TECH wasn't on the list.

While CMB.TECH currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump’s nightmare alliance
Trump’s nightmare alliance
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines