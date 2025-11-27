CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Plans $0.05 Special Dividend

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

CMB.TECH has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years.

Get CMB.TECH alerts: Sign Up

CMB.TECH Price Performance

NYSE:CMBT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.37 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMBT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut CMB.TECH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMB.TECH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMB.TECH wasn't on the list.

While CMB.TECH currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here