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CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
CMC Markets logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CMC Markets shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 395.50 and last at GBX 394 on Monday with 70,874 shares changing hands, up about 0.8% from the prior close of GBX 385.
  • The stock's valuation and technicals show a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E of 16.80, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at GBX 339.70 and GBX 294.73 respectively, indicating a sustained uptrend.
  • CMC Markets is a long-established online trading and investing provider (founded 1989), serving retail, professional and institutional clients globally.
  • Interested in CMC Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 395.50 and last traded at GBX 394, with a volume of 70874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 172.37.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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