CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

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CMC Markets Stock Up 0.8%

CMC Markets Plc ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 395.50 and last traded at GBX 394, with a volume of 70874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 172.37.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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