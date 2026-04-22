CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

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CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $279.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $305.53 and its 200-day moving average is $285.92. CME Group has a 12-month low of $251.90 and a 12-month high of $329.16.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CME Group from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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