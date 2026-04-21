CMS Energy (CMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.7210 per share and revenue of $1.9451 billion for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $82.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here