CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

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CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CMS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,038,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,096. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $212,382.30. The trade was a 260.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,238.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,057,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 698.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,019,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $156,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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