CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.92.

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CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1%

CMS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,348. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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