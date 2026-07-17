CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.7340, with a volume of 20220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Get CNA Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CNA Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNA Financial has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.47). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNA Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNA Financial wasn't on the list.

While CNA Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here