CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Earns "Buy" Rating from Truist Financial

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.58.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CNH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013,377. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. CNH reported $4.8 billion in revenue, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $4.77 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13 versus analysts’ $0.11 forecast. CNH Industrial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CNH reported $4.8 billion in revenue, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $4.77 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13 versus analysts’ $0.11 forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management narrowed 2026 guidance toward the upper end of its prior ranges. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $0.41-$0.46, Agriculture adjusted EBIT margins of 5.0%-5.5%, Construction revenue growth of 5%-10%, and industrial free cash flow of $200 million-$400 million.

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $0.41-$0.46, Agriculture adjusted EBIT margins of 5.0%-5.5%, Construction revenue growth of 5%-10%, and industrial free cash flow of $200 million-$400 million. Positive Sentiment: CNH returned approximately $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery.

CNH returned approximately $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $12 from $11 while maintaining a “market perform” rating, implying moderate upside from recent trading levels.

while maintaining a “market perform” rating, implying moderate upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Construction demand improved, with segment revenue rising 12% to $866 million, but the segment’s adjusted EBIT margin fell to 1.7% from 4.5% because of tariffs and higher research and development costs.

Construction demand improved, with segment revenue rising 12% to $866 million, but the segment’s adjusted EBIT margin fell to 1.7% from 4.5% because of tariffs and higher research and development costs. Negative Sentiment: Underlying earnings declined year over year. Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted net income dropped 25% to $161 million, and industrial adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%.

Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted net income dropped 25% to $161 million, and industrial adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%. Negative Sentiment: Agriculture remains in a prolonged slump: segment adjusted EBIT fell 35%, while weak farmer economics, low commodity prices, high input costs, tariffs and South American volumes continue to weigh on demand. Industrial free cash flow also declined sharply to $150 million from $451 million.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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