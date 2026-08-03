CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,080,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. CNH Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat forecasts: CNH reported adjusted EPS of $0.13 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.80 billion, slightly above expectations. CNH Industrial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CNH reported adjusted EPS of $0.13 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.80 billion, slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Higher-end outlook: Management narrowed its 2026 expectations toward the upper end of prior ranges, maintaining adjusted EPS guidance of $0.41–$0.46 versus a $0.41 consensus estimate. The company also expects Construction revenue to grow 5%–10% and plans $200 million–$400 million in industrial free cash flow. CNH Industrial Jumps as Revenue and Earnings Beat Estimates

Management narrowed its 2026 expectations toward the upper end of prior ranges, maintaining adjusted EPS guidance of $0.41–$0.46 versus a $0.41 consensus estimate. The company also expects Construction revenue to grow 5%–10% and plans $200 million–$400 million in industrial free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and recovery indicators: CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer-inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery.

CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer-inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Construction revenue increased 12%, supported by higher North American volumes and delayed shipments, but segment adjusted EBIT fell 57% to $15 million as tariffs and research-and-development costs pressured margins. Positive CNH results also lifted shares of industry peer Deere, suggesting favorable read-through across the farm-equipment sector. CNH Earnings Were So Good They Pulled Deere Stock Up

Construction revenue increased 12%, supported by higher North American volumes and delayed shipments, but segment adjusted EBIT fell 57% to $15 million as tariffs and research-and-development costs pressured margins. Positive CNH results also lifted shares of industry peer Deere, suggesting favorable read-through across the farm-equipment sector. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened substantially: Reported net income declined 35% to $141 million, adjusted industrial EBIT margin fell to 4.0% from 5.6%, and industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million. Agriculture EBIT declined 35% amid weak farmer economics, lower South American volumes, unfavorable product mix and tariffs.

Reported net income declined 35% to $141 million, adjusted industrial EBIT margin fell to 4.0% from 5.6%, and industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million. Agriculture EBIT declined 35% amid weak farmer economics, lower South American volumes, unfavorable product mix and tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Financial Services net income fell 18% to $71 million, while loans more than 30 days past due increased to 4.4% from 3.9%, reflecting pressure on farmers, particularly in South America. CNH Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 923.2% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 403.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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