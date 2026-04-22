Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

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Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7%

COKE opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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