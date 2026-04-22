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Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Coca-Cola Consolidated logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca-Cola Consolidated announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, with shareholders of record on April 24 and payment on May 8, implying an annualized yield of about 0.5%; the company has increased its dividend ~0.6% per year over the past three years and has raised the payout for two consecutive years.
  • In the most recent quarter the company reported EPS $2.11 on $1.90 billion of revenue (net margin 7.89%, ROE 66.42%), and its stock trades around $184.60 with a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E of 27.08, and a 52-week range of $105.21–$219.65.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7%

COKE opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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