Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.21), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.22 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' conference call:

CCEP reported a strong first half : revenue rose 6.1% to €10.7 billion, operating profit increased 8.1% to €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS grew 10.6% to €2.20. Growth was broad-based across markets, with continued value-share gains and strong cash generation.

: revenue rose 6.1% to €10.7 billion, operating profit increased 8.1% to €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS grew 10.6% to €2.20. Growth was broad-based across markets, with continued value-share gains and strong cash generation. Management reaffirmed all 2026 guidance, including comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion , despite six fewer trading days in the second half. The company said the second half has started well, although it is maintaining a cautious stance with five months remaining and continued cost volatility.

, despite six fewer trading days in the second half. The company said the second half has started well, although it is maintaining a cautious stance with five months remaining and continued cost volatility. Faster-growing categories continued to outperform: zero-sugar volumes rose 10%, energy volumes increased 19%, sports and hydration grew 12%, and Monster gained 230 basis points of share. Innovation such as Coke Zero variants, Super Cans, Powerade in Indonesia, and Monster Ultra supported consumer recruitment and premium mix.

Southeast Asia is emerging as a key growth engine, with strong momentum in the Philippines and improving execution in Indonesia following a route-to-market overhaul. The Philippines facility remains on track for 2027, while margins in the market are approaching the company’s 10% target.

CCEP is accelerating investment in coolers, technology, AI, supply-chain capacity, and manufacturing while pursuing productivity savings. Management cited attractive cooler returns and potential long-term benefits from AI, but noted that Middle East-related costs are expected to weigh more heavily in the second half and that commodity volatility remains an open risk.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 310.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,999 shares of the company's stock worth $210,802,000 after buying an additional 1,762,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,553 shares of the company's stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 709,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,001,770 shares of the company's stock worth $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,718,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $23,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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