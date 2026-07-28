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Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Coca-Cola HBC logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Coca-Cola HBC has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from six analysts: five recommend buying the stock and one advises holding. The average 12-month price target is GBX 4,980.40.
  • Recent analyst actions were broadly positive, including Jefferies’ GBX 5,500 target and UBS’s GBX 4,900 “buy” rating; Citigroup raised its target to GBX 5,025 while maintaining a neutral view.
  • The shares opened at GBX 4,980, near the average analyst target, with a 52-week range of GBX 3,270–5,195. Insider Zoran Bogdanovic also purchased 110 shares, while insiders collectively own 95.72% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,980.40.

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,500 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,025 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,900 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CCH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,964 per share, for a total transaction of £5,460.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 126,916 shares of company stock worth $582,653,646. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

LON CCH opened at GBX 4,980 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,270 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,195. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 4,654.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,427.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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