Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 1,745 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 1,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,353 per share, for a total transaction of £75,959.85.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 119,532 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,557 per share, with a total value of £5,447,073.24.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 115,883 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,751 per share, for a total transaction of £5,505,601.33.

On Friday, February 13th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,694, for a total value of £1,408,200.

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Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 22 on Monday, reaching GBX 4,392. 11,061,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,486.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,978.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 3,270 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,512.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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