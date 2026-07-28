CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%. CocaCola updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.270-3.300 EPS.

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CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 50.4% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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