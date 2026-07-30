CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Chairman James Quincey Sells 381,140 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) Chairman James Quincey sold 381,140 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $34,317,845.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,059,883.32. This trade represents a 75.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, James Quincey sold 145,947 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $13,148,365.23.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Quincey sold 8,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00.

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CocaCola Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 7,837,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $379.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered CocaCola from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance remains the primary bullish catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped accelerate demand. Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Coca-Cola lifts annual forecasts

Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Fairlife production resumes

Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation are likely pressuring the stock. After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value.

After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares for about $6.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The planned, tax-related nature of the transaction makes it a limited bearish signal.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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