CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by HSBC

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.06.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of KO stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion versus estimates of $13.17 billion. Revenue increased about 6% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion versus estimates of $13.17 billion. Revenue increased about 6% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Demand and volumes were strong: Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Growth was helped by demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife, higher concentrate sales, pricing and favorable product mix. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Growth was helped by demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife, higher concentrate sales, pricing and favorable product mix. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Management now expects approximately 5% 2026 organic revenue growth, up from prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, versus the previous 8% to 9% range. The company maintained full-year EPS guidance of roughly $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Management now expects approximately 5% 2026 organic revenue growth, up from prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, versus the previous 8% to 9% range. The company maintained full-year EPS guidance of roughly $3.27 to $3.30. Positive Sentiment: World Cup exposure boosted optimism: Coca-Cola’s sponsorship and hydration-related marketing during the FIFA World Cup helped drive product visibility, consumption occasions and volume growth, reinforcing expectations for continued brand strength. FIFA World Cup Delivers Coca-Cola's Best Quarterly Volume Growth in 17 Years

Coca-Cola’s sponsorship and hydration-related marketing during the FIFA World Cup helped drive product visibility, consumption occasions and volume growth, reinforcing expectations for continued brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations are elevated: KO is trading near its one-year high, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 28. The strong results may support the premium, but the valuation leaves less room for execution misses or weaker consumer spending ahead.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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