CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $89.4290, with a volume of 5954468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS.

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CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported comparable earnings of $0.97 per share, up from $0.87 a year earlier and above the $0.92 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion to $13.38 billion, exceeding estimates of $13.17 billion and rising roughly 6% to 7% year over year. Coca-Cola Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Coca-Cola reported comparable earnings of $0.97 per share, up from $0.87 a year earlier and above the $0.92 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion to $13.38 billion, exceeding estimates of $13.17 billion and rising roughly 6% to 7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by pricing, product mix and higher concentrate sales. Global unit case volume increased 5%, while net income attributable to shareowners rose 16% to $4.43 billion and operating income climbed 9%. Strong demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife products, along with World Cup/FIFA marketing, provided additional momentum. Coca-Cola Profit Rises on Higher Concentrate Sales and Pricing

Global unit case volume increased 5%, while net income attributable to shareowners rose 16% to $4.43 billion and operating income climbed 9%. Strong demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife products, along with World Cup/FIFA marketing, provided additional momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola raised its 2026 outlook. The company now expects organic revenue growth of approximately 5%, versus prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, up from 8% to 9%. Full-year EPS guidance is $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

The company now expects organic revenue growth of approximately 5%, versus prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, up from 8% to 9%. Full-year EPS guidance is $3.27 to $3.30. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit additional upside. KO trades near its yearly high at roughly 26 times earnings, after gaining 19% this year and 67.7% over five years. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning the shares a higher multiple.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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