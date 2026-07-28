CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.270-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. CocaCola has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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