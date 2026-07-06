CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.32 and last traded at $82.94. Approximately 16,164,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,474,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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