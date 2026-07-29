CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered CocaCola from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.56.

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CocaCola Trading Up 2.1%

KO stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,693. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,037,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,347,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Positive Sentiment: Stronger volumes and guidance: Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Positive Sentiment: World Cup and brand momentum: Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. FIFA World Cup Delivers Coca-Cola's Best Quarterly Volume Growth in 17 Years

Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price.

Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife disruption is easing: Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed ratings: At roughly 28 times earnings, KO is priced aggressively after a strong 2026 advance. HSBC downgraded the shares from “strong-buy” to “hold,” arguing that upside may be limited and PepsiCo offers better value.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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