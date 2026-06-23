CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $80.36. Approximately 16,379,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 17,109,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted Coca-Cola as a reliable defensive name that can hold up well amid tariffs, uncertainty, and broader market volatility, reinforcing its appeal to risk-averse investors. Article Title

Investor commentary highlighted Coca-Cola as a reliable defensive name that can hold up well amid tariffs, uncertainty, and broader market volatility, reinforcing its appeal to risk-averse investors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to Coca-Cola’s pricing power, volume gains, affordability efforts, and innovation as supporting continued revenue growth in 2026. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to Coca-Cola’s pricing power, volume gains, affordability efforts, and innovation as supporting continued revenue growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Another note flagged KO as a low-beta defensive stock, which may attract buyers if investors are rotating toward steadier, less volatile names. Article Title

Another note flagged KO as a low-beta defensive stock, which may attract buyers if investors are rotating toward steadier, less volatile names. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Coca-Cola’s dividend consistency and “Dividend King” status continues to support the stock’s long-term defensive profile, but it is not a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage around Coca-Cola’s dividend consistency and “Dividend King” status continues to support the stock’s long-term defensive profile, but it is not a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The biggest risk is Coca-Cola’s appeals-court battle with the IRS over an estimated $20 billion tax bill tied to foreign profit allocation, which could create financial uncertainty if the company loses. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $345.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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