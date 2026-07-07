CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading 1.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.68 and last traded at $83.9960. 17,693,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,445,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

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CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $361.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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