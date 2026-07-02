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CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading 3.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca-Cola shares rose 3.2% during Thursday trading, reaching an intraday high of $84.14 as volume ran slightly above average.
  • The company announced a global beverage agreement with Marriott, which will place Coca-Cola products across Marriott’s hotel network worldwide and could support future distribution and revenue.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive: several firms raised price targets, and the stock now carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of $86.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $83.93. Approximately 17,980,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 17,481,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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