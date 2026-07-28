CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading 5.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $90.22 and last traded at $88.44. 34,697,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,423,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

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The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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