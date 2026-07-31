Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $9.79. Coda Octopus Group shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 43,967 shares traded.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Coda Octopus Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CODA

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 102,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company's stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company's product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coda Octopus Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coda Octopus Group wasn't on the list.

While Coda Octopus Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here