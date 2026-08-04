Codexis (CDXS) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $13.8240 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 68.09% and a negative net margin of 40.97%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codexis Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 221,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,534. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Codexis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 93.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,608 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Codexis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Codexis from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDXS

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading protein engineering company focused on the development of innovative enzyme solutions for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and specialty chemical applications. The company’s proprietary directed evolution platform, CodeEvolver®, enables the rapid identification and optimization of enzymes with enhanced activity, selectivity and stability. By leveraging this technology, Codexis provides custom biocatalysts designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Since its founding in 2002, Codexis has expanded its capabilities from early-stage research to commercial-scale production.

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