Coeur Mining (CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.2701 per share and revenue of $1.2388 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The firm had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Coeur Mining's revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $432,390,000 after buying an additional 1,529,394 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,303,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $268,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,831,743 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $86,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,322 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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