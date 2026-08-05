Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 53,689,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,603,690. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 243,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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