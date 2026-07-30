Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

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