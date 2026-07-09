Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $146.0540 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $144.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $80.48.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Cohen & Steers's payout ratio is 88.45%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Daniel Noonan sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $337,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,979.06. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,397 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,367 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 485.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cohen & Steers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

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