Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,687 shares, a growth of 783.8% from the June 15th total of 4,717 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 742,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 283,695 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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