Cohu (COHU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $122.0740 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cohu Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ COHU opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.24. Cohu has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 175,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,676. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company's stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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