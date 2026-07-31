Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. 919,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,828. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $608,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,103,217.28. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $460,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,399.20. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $4,210,016. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 955,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 531,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 517,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company's stock.

More Cohu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cohu reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $149.0 million , up 38.3% year over year and ahead of the $144.2 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.26 per share , well above the $0.14 consensus and $0.02 reported a year earlier. Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cohu reported fiscal Q2 revenue of , up 38.3% year over year and ahead of the $144.2 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings were , well above the $0.14 consensus and $0.02 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q3 revenue guidance of $163 million to $177 million , substantially above the roughly $146.6 million analyst forecast. The outlook signals continued sequential growth and was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Cohu jumps on strong Q2 results, guidance

Management issued fiscal Q3 revenue guidance of , substantially above the roughly $146.6 million analyst forecast. The outlook signals continued sequential growth and was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: On the earnings call, executives highlighted an accelerating growth outlook and increasing HPC-related demand, supporting expectations for stronger semiconductor test-equipment sales. Cohu Inc Earnings Call Highlights HPC-Driven Upswing

On the earnings call, executives highlighted an accelerating growth outlook and increasing HPC-related demand, supporting expectations for stronger semiconductor test-equipment sales. Positive Sentiment: Needham analyst Charles Shi reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised his price target to $65 , citing Cohu’s accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. Needham raises Cohu price target

Needham analyst Charles Shi reaffirmed a rating and raised his price target to , citing Cohu’s accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Despite the adjusted-profit beat, Cohu posted a small GAAP loss in Q2, and its first-half GAAP loss totaled $12.2 million. Continued GAAP losses and a negative net margin remain risks if growth or demand weakens. Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

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