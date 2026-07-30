Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.95), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Here are the key takeaways from Coinbase Global's conference call:

Coinbase’s Circle partnership will renew on the same terms after the company met the contract conditions, reducing uncertainty around its USDC economics.

after the company met the contract conditions, reducing uncertainty around its USDC economics. Management highlighted continued revenue diversification, including prediction markets, perpetual futures, stock trading, subscriptions and services; Coinbase One surpassed 1 million subscribers and members are showing higher engagement, retention and overall unit economics.

and members are showing higher engagement, retention and overall unit economics. Coinbase reported early traction from new products, with growth marketing payback typically around one year and prediction-market users appearing to generate incremental spot trading rather than cannibalizing existing volume.

Management remains bullish on Base and agentic finance, citing Base’s low-cost, fast settlement, leadership in stablecoin transfers and its position as the primary network for emerging AI-agent transactions.

Coinbase remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will advance, but said it could continue operating if the legislation fails because SEC and CFTC leadership may establish rules independently; management nevertheless believes congressional legislation would provide greater long-term durability.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.58. 7,735,073 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,769. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase captured a record 10.3% share of global crypto trading volume , up from 9.1% in the prior quarter, despite weaker overall industry activity. Management also pointed to growth in derivatives, stablecoins, tokenized finance and prediction markets as evidence of increasing revenue diversification. Coinbase Q2 profit misses estimates despite record crypto market share

Coinbase captured a record , up from 9.1% in the prior quarter, despite weaker overall industry activity. Management also pointed to growth in derivatives, stablecoins, tokenized finance and prediction markets as evidence of increasing revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, including claims involving matched customer transactions. The ruling could reduce legal and regulatory risk, although remaining claims may still create uncertainty. Coinbase beats much of customer lawsuit over US token sales

A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, including claims involving matched customer transactions. The ruling could reduce legal and regulatory risk, although remaining claims may still create uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Progress on the proposed CLARITY Act could establish clearer U.S. cryptocurrency rules and potentially help Coinbase attract customers and expand products, but the legislation remains uncertain. The CLARITY Act Is Moving Again in the Senate

Progress on the proposed CLARITY Act could establish clearer U.S. cryptocurrency rules and potentially help Coinbase attract customers and expand products, but the legislation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 19% year over year to approximately $1.22 billion , below the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Coinbase reported a GAAP loss of $1.36 per share , substantially worse than the expected $0.41 loss. Coinbase shares fall after disappointing second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue fell 19% year over year to approximately , below the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Coinbase reported a GAAP loss of , substantially worse than the expected $0.41 loss. Negative Sentiment: The company posted its third consecutive quarterly loss as softer spot trading, lower volatility and a prolonged crypto-market downturn reduced transaction revenue. Transaction revenue, subscription and services revenue, and adjusted EBITDA all missed expectations, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Coinbase reports third straight quarterly loss

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.14.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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