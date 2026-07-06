Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $1,590,900.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total value of $1,590,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,800. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,365,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,875. The business's 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $656,744,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,515,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $104,766,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $124,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $224.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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